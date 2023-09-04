A Perfect Metaphor of Our Time: Biden Regime Sentences ‘George Washington’ to One Year in Prison for Walking inside US Capitol – Then Steals His Clothes (VIDEO) – Please Donate Below!



Isaac Yoder dressed as Founding Father George Washington on January 6 and walked inside the US Capitol where he spoke with a police officer.

There could not be a more perfect incident that represents the current communist assault on America today than the arrest and sentencing of Isaac Yoder. Isaac will soon face one year in prison for dressing as George Washington and walking into the US Capitol.

The wicked regime sentenced him to prison for dressing like George Washington. Then they stole his clothes.

** Please donate to help Isaac and his family while he is in prison.

Back in August 2021 The Gateway Pundit reported on the arrest of Isaac Yoder.

The FBI stalked Yoder for 7 months and then arrested him in a small Missouri town where he works as a locksmith. The FBI finally arrested Isaac in Nevada, Missouri this week after months of investigating him and tracking him down in rural Missouri.

Isaac Yoder dressed as Founding Father George Washington on January 6 and walked inside the US Capitol where he was seen talking with police before he exited the building.

Isaac Yoder was sentenced to a year in prison and a $1,570 fine for his actions – He walked into the US Capitol in Washington DC dressed as George Washington spoke to a police officer and walked out. He did not see any violence. He did not cause any violence. His crime was dressing as America’s Founding Father.

This Labor Day Weekend we spoke with Isaac Yoder. He told us his story. He spoke about his family business and his three children. He told us about his actions on January 6, 2021. AND he told us how he is preparing to go to federal prison for walking into the US Capitol dressed as George Washington.

Isaac also told us about how the feds stole his clothes.

** Please donate to help Isaac and his family while he is in prison.

I hope you enjoy this interview with Isaac as much as I did. God bless this great American. God bless our nation. God save us from this torment.