SAFE AND EFFECTIVE: South Korea to COMPENSATE Deaths 90 Days After Covid Shot

Families to all people who have died within 90 days of receiving a covid-19 vaccination will be compensated by the government.

The country of South Korea has announced that they will be compensating the families of ALL people who die within 90 days of covid vaccination, regardless if the vaccination itself has been confirmed to be the cause of death.

Families of people who have died will be eligible to get up to $22,500 in compensation money.

“Korea was able to achieve a higher inoculation rate compared with the rest of the world because people trusted the state and went to get vaccinated…In this regard, it is the state’s responsibility to tackle the blind spot in helping out those who fell victim to the vaccination policy.” said Rep. Park Dae-chul of the ruling government party.

And here is something very interesting I found when it comes to side effects that we don’t really get to hear about in the mainstream media here.

Turns out that South Korea has recognized 11 different types of side effects caused by the covid shots! This includes anaphylaxis, myocarditis and pericarditis.

They also list another 15 symptoms like Bell’s Palsy and uterine bleeding as potential side effects of the shot.

South Korea has had 96,000 complaints from people who have reported side effects from the shots, and nearly 30% of those complaints have been accepted by the government.

It means that governments are well aware of the side effects from the shots. Remember how people who questioned the safety of the shots were called “crazy conspiracy theorists”?

Already last year doctors were sounding the alarm after a mysterious rise in excess deaths.

