Socialists Push New ‘Migrant Taxes’ for New Yorkers

New Yorkers are angry and fed up over the illegal crisis in the state.

Thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border policy, more than 7 million illegal aliens have flooded over the US border.

Just ask Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the mood in the city. The Squad member was shouted down by angry New Yorkers while in NYC to discuss the crisis.

“Close the border! Close the border! Respect the constitution AOC! I am your constituent!” one man shouted.

Now, socialist state lawmakers are angling to add new tax increases to cover the mushrooming cost associated with illegals.

Two state senators told The New York Post new taxes were on the table.

“We should increase taxes because it’s economically just policy to offset all costs for our state to function,” said state Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn). “I’d say that even if our city and state hadn’t seen an increase in migrants seeking asylum, this moment makes it all the more important for the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes.” Salazar noted that in 2021 the state passed a slew of tax increases on high earners — which she lamented would sunset instead of becoming permanent. “We’re still organizing to tax the rich through the same revenue-raising bills we’ve been fighting for for years,” he said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has ordered all city agencies reduce their budgets by 5%, which could rise to as much as 15%, to deal with the catastrophic cost of caring for illegals, a number Adams has placed at $14 billion over the next three years.

Brian Romero, chief of staff to socialist Queens Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, responded to news of the cuts on X, “A reminder: This is a choice. We are cutting services for New Yorkers when we could #TaxTheRich. Don’t blame migrants for lack of leadership.”