SoCal: Huntington Beach Bans Universal Mask, Vaccine Mandates as Democrats Push Covid Hysteria Again

Huntington Beach banned mask and vaccine mandates on Wednesday as Democrats push Covid hysteria again just in time for election season.

Huntington Beach, dubbed ‘Surf City USA,’ is a city on the Southern California coastline in Orange County, a traditionally conservative enclave that boasts multi-million dollar beachfront properties.

The Huntington Beach City Council on Wednesday voted 4-3 to ban universal mask and vaccine mandates.

Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark blasted the mask mandates previously imposed during the height of the Covid hysteria in 2020 and 2021.

Gracey Van Der Mark said masks “unnecessarily limited the freedoms of the citizens of Huntington Beach — even those who were not around anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 or at risk of any exposure.”

NBC News reported:

The Huntington Beach City Council narrowly voted Wednesday to ban universal mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city. The declaration passed with a 4-3 vote. The meeting adjourned at 2:48 a.m. Those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 would still be required to wear masks in certain settings. Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark introduced the motion at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Huntington Beach residents rebelled against Newsom’s authoritarian Covid mandates.

A large crowd of Trump supporters took over Huntington Beach Pier in protest of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s curfew orders in 2020.