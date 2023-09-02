Alleged Neo-Nazi Groups ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’ Chants ‘Heil Hitler’ and Display Swastika Flags While Marching Florida – Laura Loomer Stops to Confront Them (VIDEO)

by

Members of two so-called neo-Nazi groups, known as the “Blood Tribe” and the “Goyim Defense League,” were seen proudly displaying swastika flags during a march in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The event was documented by Brendan Gutenschwager, also known as @BGonTheScene, who captured footage of the rally.

The video footage shows members of the ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’ marching while chanting “white power” and doing the Nazi salute. They proudly brandished flags adorned with swastikas, a symbol synonymous with hate and oppression.

WATCH:

As they continued their provocative demonstration, journalist Laura Loomer attempted to document the event, only to be met with aggressive shouts from the members of the Neo-Nazi group.

“Wow. I had to go to Orlando this morning to run some errands and while driving back there is a group of about 50 men in masks waving swastika flags on the corner of 1-4 west,” Laura Loomer wrote.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.