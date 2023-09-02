Alleged Neo-Nazi Groups ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’ Chants ‘Heil Hitler’ and Display Swastika Flags While Marching Florida – Laura Loomer Stops to Confront Them (VIDEO)

Members of two so-called neo-Nazi groups, known as the “Blood Tribe” and the “Goyim Defense League,” were seen proudly displaying swastika flags during a march in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The event was documented by Brendan Gutenschwager, also known as @BGonTheScene, who captured footage of the rally.

The video footage shows members of the ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’ marching while chanting “white power” and doing the Nazi salute. They proudly brandished flags adorned with swastikas, a symbol synonymous with hate and oppression.

WATCH:

“White power” chants from members of the ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’, out holding flags with swastikas in Altamonte Springs, Florida this afternoon pic.twitter.com/hYAkuNMXMH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 2, 2023

‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’ members marching today in Altamonte Springs, Florida pic.twitter.com/ifCg5u9pam — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 2, 2023

CW: Neo-Nazi imagery Members of ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’ do ‘sieg heil’ salutes in Florida today pic.twitter.com/wM2y6f8J3U — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 2, 2023

As they continued their provocative demonstration, journalist Laura Loomer attempted to document the event, only to be met with aggressive shouts from the members of the Neo-Nazi group.

“Wow. I had to go to Orlando this morning to run some errands and while driving back there is a group of about 50 men in masks waving swastika flags on the corner of 1-4 west,” Laura Loomer wrote.

WATCH: