SICK! Lawless AG Merrick Garland Lectures on Holocaust to Defend His Policies of Persecuting, Indicting and Imprisoning His Political Opponents (VIDEO)

This is one very evil little man. No wonder Barack Obama wanted him on the US Supreme Court!

After indicting the leading presidential candidate in America on bogus, manufactured, partisan charges Merrick Garland had the nerve on Wednesday to compare his ancestors fleeing Eastern Europe during the Holocaust to his lawless targeting, indicting and imprisoning of conservative Americans.

Here is an example of lawless Merrick Garland’s record of tyranny:

** Hired a political hitman to take out Donald Trump.

** Launched a Special Counsel to investigate President Trump’s handling of classified documents while he was working with the DOJ at the time.

** Ignored Joe Biden and Mike Pence’s likely criminal action of holding classified documents at the same time.

** Oversaw the mass abuse and harassment of thousands of conservative families who had their homes raided and children terrorized for attending the Jan. 6 rally in Washington DC.

** Lied about government involvement on Jan. 6.

** Refused to investigate Nancy Pelosi’s actions that caused the lapse in security that day.

** Indicted and sentences Pro-Life seniors for blocking entrance to an abortion clinic – a tactic regularly used by Democrat protesters.

** Targeted Catholics at their parishes.

** Targeted moms and dads at school board meetings.

** Jailed dozens of Trump supporters for years without trial.

** Infiltrated Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to make up criminal intent by the group leaders.

Garland is the most corrupt Attorney General in US history ripping apart our God-given constitutional rights one day at a time.

On Tuesday Merrick Garland choked up while talking about his ancestors as he destroys American democracy.

Merrick Garland: All of us recognize that with this work comes public scrutiny, criticism, and legitimate oversight. These are appropriate and important given the matters and the gravity of the matters that are before the Department. But singling out individual career public servants who are just doing their jobs is dangerous, particularly at a time of increased threats to the safety of public servants and their families. We will not be intimidated. We will do our jobs free from outside influence, and we will not back down from defending our democracy. Third, I want to explain why we approach our job in this way. The Justice Department was founded in the wake of the Civil War and in the midst of Reconstruction, with the first principal task of bringing to justice white supremacists and others who terrorize black Americans to prevent them from exercising their civil rights. The Justice Department’s job, then and now, is to fulfill the promise that it is at the foundation of our democracy that the law will treat each of us alike. That promise is also why I am here. My family fled religious persecution in Eastern Europe at the start of the 20th century. My grandmother, who is one of five children born in what is now Belarus, made it to the United States, as did two of her siblings. The other two did not. Those two were killed in the Holocaust, and there is little doubt that. But for America, the same thing would have happened to my grandmother.

Via Midnight Rider.

