She’s Ba-ack! Hillary Clinton Returns to the White House Wrapped in a Drape (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton returned to the White House for an arts event on Tuesday.

This is Clinton’s first public appearance at the White House in more than 6 years.

“I am thrilled to introduce the recipients of the 34th Praemium Imperiale Prize and serve as the international advisor for this esteemed celebration of art and culture,” Hillary Clinton said in a statement.

Hillary walked into the White House with Dr. Jill wrapped in a drape.

WATCH:

LOL: Hillary Clinton is at the White House pic.twitter.com/3nmyteOxQA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 12, 2023

Hillary Clinton and her housecoat waddled up to the lectern.







“This is such a great honor for me to be here and to be part of this celebration,” Hillary said.

WATCH:

Is that really Hillary Clinton? She looks a lot different nowadays. pic.twitter.com/XISbrwJ37K — Malachi Maxey (@malachimaxeyusa) September 12, 2023

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor trolled Hillary Clinton.

No need to measure the drapes at the White House when you're wearing them. https://t.co/e87CefGN54 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) September 12, 2023

Someone should keep an eye on Hillary Clinton to make sure she doesn’t leave the White House with any household goods in tow.

The Clintons were criticized for taking over $200,000 worth of furniture and household items after they left the White House in 2001.