Seymour Hersh: “It’s All Lies. The War is Over. Russia has Won.”

As the anniversary of the purported Biden Regime sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline approaches Sept. 26, veteran investigative reporter Seymour Hersh blamed a ”secret disinformation operation“ by CIA and MI-6 for misleading the public about the disastrous state of the US-led war effort.

“The war is over. Russia has won. There is no Ukrainian offensive anymore, but the White House and the American media have to keep the lie going,“ a senior US intel official told Hersh. “The truth is if the Ukrainian army is ordered to continue the offensive, the army would mutiny. The soldiers aren’t willing to die any more, but this doesn’t fit the B.S. that is being authored by the Biden White House.”

As the first anniversary of the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline approaches next Tuesday, Hersh promised more revelations after his Feb. 8 scathing exposé of the Biden Regime’s purported plot to commit the greatest act of industrial sabotage since WW II – against an ally, Germany.

As Volodymyr Zelensky made the rounds at the UN and in Washington, Hersh wrote that his intel source told him “the war continues … because Zelensky insists that it must.”

“There is no discussion in his headquarters or in the Biden White House of a ceasefire and no interest in talks that could lead to an end to the slaughter,” Hersh said.

Speaking of the Ukrainian claims of slow progress in an offensive that has lost an estimate 75,000 casualties, the official told Hersh: “It’s all lies.”

There has been a ”secret disinformation operation“ by the CIA and British intelligence aimed at discrediting Putin, Hersh wrote, which led “major media outlets here and in London to report that the Russian president was suffering from varied illnesses that included blood disorders and a serious cancer.“

During the much-anticipated Ukrainian spring offensive, “there were some early penetrations“ of the Russians‘ heavily fortified ‘Maginot Line’, the source told Hersh, “and the Russians retreated to sucker them in. And they all got killed.”

“After weeks of high casualties and little progress, along with horrific losses to tanks and armored vehicles,” the source said, major elements of the Ukrainian army, without declaring so, virtually canceled the offensive,” Hersh reports. “The two villages that the Ukrainian army recently claimed as captured “are so tiny that they could fit between two Burma-Shave signs,” the source said.

The Biden-Obama Regime’s “neocon hostility to Russia” had caused “a significant split in the intelligence community,” Hersh writes, citing a “longstanding disagreement between the CIA and other elements of the intelligence community on the prognosis of the current war in the Ukraine.“

The CIA has been “far more skeptical than their counterparts at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on the prospect for a Ukraine success,“ Hersh notes, which he says the American media has ignored.

Speaking at the UN this week, President Biden had ignored the disastrous failure of the billion-dollar Ukrainian offensive, while Zelensky refused to consider peace negotiations and continued to tubthumb for more money and arms.

In an interview with The Economist, Zelensky issued a veiled threat to European countries which had taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees, according to Hersh, saying the refugees had “behaved well . . . and are grateful” but there is “no way of predicting how they would react to their country being abandoned.”

“It was nothing less than a threat of internal insurrection,“ Hersh wrote.