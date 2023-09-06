“It Definitely Wasn’t Barack’s First Time” – VIDEO IS NOW LIVE – Tucker Carlson Interviews Larry Sinclair on His Alleged Gay Encounter with Barack Obama in Back of Limousine (VIDEO)

Here it is.

Tucker Carlson interviews Larry Sinclair on his gay relationship with Barack Obama in Chicago.

This is Tucker Carlson’s Episode No. 22 in his Tucker on Twitter series.

Larry Sinclair assures Tucker, “It definitely wasn’t his first time. I probably wasn’t his last.”

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

Larry Sinclair, the man who claims to have had a sexual encounter with former President Barack Obama in 1999, took to X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday to issue a statement promising explosive revelations. Sinclair specifically thanks Tucker Carlson and unnamed others for inspiring him to come forward and “put everything on the table.”

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson released a teaser of his recorded interview with Larry Sinclair which is scheduled to air on Tucker’s show on X Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.

Larry Sinclair first made his allegations public in 2008, just before Obama’s first presidential election, claiming that he had smoked crack and had sex with Obama. Despite Sinclair’s criminal record and the widely disputed nature of his claims, Tucker Carlson has been vocal in his support of Sinclair’s story, insisting that the allegations hold truth.

Below is the transcript:

Tucker Carlson: You’re just a guy who’s in town for the night, and it sounds like you’re looking to party. Larry Sinclair: Yeah. Pulled up in a bar outside, and there’s this guy that’s introduced to me as Barack Obama. I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke. I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort, and the next thing I know, he’s got a little pipe, and he’s smoking. So I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went in the direction I had intended it to go. Tucker Carlson: Even though you had sex with him twice, you did cocaine with him, watched him smoke crack twice, you had no idea who he was? Larry Sinclair: I had no idea who he was. Tucker Carlson: Let me just ask the obvious question. What was Obama like? Larry Sinclair: On crack? Tucker Carlson: Is it your sense that’s who Obama is, just transactional or that he’s bisexual or, like, what is this? Larry Sinclair: It definitely wasn’t Barack’s first time, and I would almost be willing to bet you it wasn’t as long. Tucker Carlson: The guy’s running for president. Incredible information comes out that he’s smoking crack and having sex with dudes. That seems like a story. Larry Sinclair: Well, it would be a story if the media really cared about telling people the truth.

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

Sinclair, who has been the subject of controversies and rumors over the years, acknowledged that he’s been through “15 years of hell.” Sinclair expressed that today’s interview with Tucker Carlson served as the push he needed to “put everything out on the table.”

Sinclair said that he will reveal “the whole story from beginning to end, everything.” The aim is to debunk what he claims to be “lies, distortions, misrepresentations, outright false statements.”