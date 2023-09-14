Senator Actually Complains Supreme Court Follows 2nd Amendment



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Calls justices ‘extremist’ for adhering to U.S. Constitution

The U.S. Supreme Court is “extremist” for not allowing various government officials to simply overturn the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and ban guns, or carrying guns, whenever they want.

That is the verdict from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is most popularly known for falsely claiming for years to be Native American, when she isn’t.

According to a report at Breitbart, her comments arose because of an attempt by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Grisham to cancel the state’s gun laws and ban carrying a weapon in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

Many experts have described Grisham’s attempted action as simply unconstitutional and even the state’s attorney general announced that office would not defend Grisham’s political move.

In fact, across America, some of the highest gun crime rates are in cities and locales where the gun laws are the tightest.

Breitbart reported on “CNN Primetime” that show host Abby Phillip asked Warren, “New Mexico’s governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, she’s issued this temporary order that bans both open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque and in the surrounding county. Do you believe that that is the right move? Do you think it’s even legal?”

Warren refused to answer directly, launching into a long political statement:

I want to put it this way: I think that our mayors and our governors have the hardest job in the world right now when it comes to gun violence. Keep in mind, for example, in the District of Columbia, a few years back, D.C. said, we just want to basically ban carrying guns, and good for D.C. They said it was going to bring down gun violence, and they were right. And then, an extremist United States Supreme Court said, nope, we’re not going to let you do it, and then Congress wouldn’t act to try to give them some of the tools to help fight gun violence. And yet, it’s those same governors and those same mayors who are then held responsible for the rise in violence. So, I say this, is they’re caught in the switches, and they’re doing everything they possibly can to reduce gun violence and to try to save the lives of our children, our neighbors, everyone.”

Grisham claimed the power to abrogate the Constitution because, in her opinion, there was a “public health emergency.”

