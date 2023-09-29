Sen. Feinstein Cast Last Vote Hours Before Death

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Friday, longtime U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90.

Feinstein’s chief of staff James Sauls said she died Thursday night at her home in Washington D.C.

Congressional roll call records reveal just hours before her death she voted in favor of H.R.3935, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act.

LOOK:

Dianne Feinstein voted yesterday. She was marked as a “yes” vote on the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act. pic.twitter.com/HTKMPukDTz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 29, 2023

Per ABC News:

Feinstein cast her last vote in the Senate late Thursday morning, according to Senate records. According to a statement by her chief of staff, James Sauls, she died at her Washington, D.C. home Thursday night. “Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right,” Sauls said. “At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation.”

Governor Gavin Newsom of California will now be in charge of finding Feinstein’s replacement.