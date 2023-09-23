SCARY: Israel Unveils New AI-Powered Barak Tank

The Israel Defense Force has officially unveiled its new multimillion-dollar ‘Barak’ super tank that is powered by artificial intelligence.

In a press release, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated “The Barak tank is very innovative, it takes our maneuvering capabilities to another level, and it is a clear expression of our technological capabilities.”

The tank is the beginning of a new era due to the fact the tank is capable of 360-degree battlefield awareness which means gunners are capable of locating targets both in the front of the tank and the back at the same time.

Most of the AI capabilities are due in part to the tank containing “advanced targeting systems that combine data processing and independent scanning abilities, improved firing abilities that allow precise targeting in daylight and at night.”

Here’s a sneak peek:

The first official video of the new modification of the Merkava tank “Barak” (Lightning). Outwardly, it differs little from the Mk4, but the electronic filling is new – the ability to “see” through armor, AI, etc. The first company of these tanks has already entered service with… pic.twitter.com/F0X321rMR2 — Koba (@Roberto05246129) September 19, 2023

Per The Jerusalem Post:

The IDF’s new advanced and AI-powered Barak tank is operational and being incorporated into the Armored Corps, starting with Battalion 52, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday. The new tank has been in development and production for more than five years, it said. It was built in a joint endeavor by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, IDF Ground Forces, the Armored Corps, and the 401st Brigade. With new targeting abilities, the tank is designed to monitor its surroundings and process and present the information to the soldiers in a simple and easy-to-use way. As part of this, the tank is programmed to zero in on and target enemy forces before they are able to attack the tank.

As technology advances the days of face to face combat will long be gone.