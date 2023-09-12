Russia’s Putin Claims Charges Against Trump Are Simple ‘Political Persecution’

One does not have to be a Trump ally or even like him very much to recognize the magnitude of the injustice being waged on him.

So much so that a fierce adversary of Americans just made this exact public admission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was speaking about the cultural and economic development of the Far East in his address to the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), but he was also outlining goals and discussing challenges for the near and distant future of Russia.

Sputnik reported:

“Moving on to the issue of the 2024 presidential election in the United States, Russia’s leader was of the opinion that they will not change in Washington’s policy towards Moscow.

‘I think that there will be no fundamental changes in the Russian direction in US foreign policy, no matter who is elected president’, Putin said, adding that Moscow is not aware who will be elected, in a nod at the since-debunked claims of the Trump-Russia collusion ahead of 2016 elections.

The Russian President also said that accusations against ex-President Donald Trump regarding his alleged ‘ties’ with Moscow are ‘complete nonsense’.

‘As for the prosecution of Trump… for us, what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good, because it shows how rotten the American political system is… All that’s happening with Trump is political persecution of a political rival’, Putin said.”

WATCH:

Putin was asked about the fact that Trump always praised his good relations with Putin and claimed more recently he could resolve the Ukraine war in a matter of days if he regains the presidency.

Al Jazeera reported:

“’We hear Mr Trump say he will solve pressing problems in a few days, including the Ukrainian crisis. Well, this cannot but bring happiness. This is good’, Putin said.

But he said the idea Trump had special ties with Russia was ‘complete nonsense’.

However, Putin reiterated that Russia’s relations with the US are unlikely to change regardless of who leads the country.

‘What to expect from the future, no matter who the president is, it’s hard for us to say, but it’s unlikely that anything will change radically’, Putin said.”

Putin noted that, by and large, Russians are not interested in who will take this post there. It was mostly Trump, he argued, who introduced more sanctions against Russia.