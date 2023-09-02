Russian Hackers Target UK’s Ministry of Defense and leak Thousands of Top Secret Documents Online

Russian hackers targeted the UK’s Ministry of Defense and leaked thousands of top secret documents online.

The hackers leaked secret documents related to nuclear submarines and the Porton Down chemical weapon lab.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hackers linked to Russia have targeted the UK’s Ministry of Defence and leaked thousands of documents online, according to a report.

The cybercriminals released data which could help criminals breach some of Britain’s most secretive sites including the HMNB Clyde nuclear submarine base, the Porton Down chemical weapon lab and a GCHQ listening post.

Secret information about military sites and high-security prisons was also stolen by the LockBit group – one of the world’s most dangerous hacking gangs.

The group – whose key suspects include Russian Mikhail Matveev – is said to have shared the data on the dark web which is accessible through special software, The Mirror reports.

Labour MP Kevan Jones, who sits on the Commons Defence Select Committee, told the newspaper: ‘This is potentially very damaging to the security of some of our most sensitive sites.

‘The Government needs to explain why this firm’s computer systems were so vulnerable. Any information which gives security arrangements to potential enemies is of huge concern.’

The hackers are said to have targeted the databases of Zaun, a company responsible for protecting maximum security sites.

It follows serious security breaches involving the Met Police – where 47,000 officers’ details were at risk – and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who accidentally shared the personal details of 10,000 employees.

