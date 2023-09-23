Russell Brand Lashes Out at The Trusted News Initiative Over Latest Coordinated Attacks – The Same Media Conglomerate Sued by The Gateway Pundit and Others Earlier this Year

Russell Brand warned his viewers about the mysterious and dangerous media conglomerate known as The Trusted News Initiative in his latest video on Rumble.

Brand has come under considerable pressure this past week after several women accused him of sexual abuse in what appears to be a coordinated attack. Brand denies the allegations.

What came next following the accusations was extremely frightening. Google-YouTube blocked Russel Brand from monetizing his content because he was accused of sexual abuse but not convicted of sexual abuse! This set a dangerous precedent.

Brand switched to Rumble from YouTube last year after he was censored for a video discussion COVID that was against the offial legacy media narrative.

This week Russell Brand warned his audience about the “Trusted News Initiative” who he believes is colluding against him.

For the record – The Gateway Pundit and several co-plaintiffs are currently in a lawsuit, filed in January, in a first-of-its-kind antitrust action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), The Washington Post, Reuters, and Associated Press for damages totaling millions for the plaintiffs subject to trebling and seeks to address the boycott and censorship of health-freedom advocates, activists, journalists and medical professionals who dared to question the narrative relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine mandates.

The lawsuit reveals that by March 2020, a partnership called the Trusted News Initiative (TNI) between Big Tech and legacy media was created to exclude rival publishers from the dominant internet platforms. The partnership was launched by BBC Director-General Tony Hall, with the agreement that members of the TNI “work together to . . . ensure that disinformation myths are stopped in their tracks.” This coordinated effort is, by definition, a classic form of a “group boycott” to damage the ability of smaller publishers to compete or even survive.

Members of the TNI include legacy media outlets the BBC, The Washington Post, Reuters, and Associated Press, along with social media and tech giants—Twitter, Meta (Facebook/Instagram), Microsoft, Google/YouTube, and LinkedIn. TNI members collectively hold 90% of the overall social media market, 90% share of the social networking market, 75% of the video hosting market, and over 90% of the search-engine market.

The lawsuit is ongoing. You can read more about the lawsuit here.

The Gateway Pundit has been a victim of the Trusted News Initiative attacks for several years for our accurate reporting on COVID and COVID treatments. Russell Brand is the latest victim of this diabolical media collective.