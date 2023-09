Rose Unplugged walks down history lane and discusses the 249th anniversary of the first meeting of the Continental Congress.

Are we now, again, under the oppressive hand of a tyrant?

This time that hand isn’t stretched out across an ocean to subdue us, but from within our own borders. Sept 5 – October 25 Marks the 249th Anniversary of the First Meeting of the Continental Congress.

What happened during that first meeting?

AUDIO:

