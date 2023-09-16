Roger Stone: The Crucifixion of Rudy Giuliani

The once universally beloved figure, is under siege in a manner that would have seemed wholly unfathomable in the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks.
On the week of the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, once a universally beloved figure, is under siege in a manner that would have seemed wholly unfathomable in the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks. The former Mayor is being legally, financially and publicly crucified.
Because Giuliani boldly and unapologetically stood for President Donald Trump, zealously representing his client and exposed election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, this American hero’s character is being aggressively assassinated in a coordinated fashion. Giuliani was recently booked on felony charges in the state of Georgia by leftists who want to punish high-profile Trump supporters to create a chilling effect against anyone who would dare oppose election fraud in 2024.
Giuliani has been hit with a litany of ridiculous and bizarre charges that when viewed out of context would make the man out to be a nefarious criminal mastermind. Some of the charges levied against Giuliani by affirmative action Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis include Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings. In a cruel irony, the man who once took down the mafia in New York City is being hit with a RICO charge himself.
The Gateway Pundit noted that Giuliani has been “charged with crimes for tweeting, placing phone calls to election officials, and for claiming election workers were counting ballots after hours outside of public view in the State Farm Arena.” Benign citizen lobbying actions, advocacy for clients common of licensed attorneys and the sharing of opinions that in any other instance would be permissible under the 1st Amendment are now considered capital offenses, and one of America’s most decorated heroes is the test case in conjuring this dangerous new precedent. As expected, Giuliani has remained defiant in the face of odds that would make lesser men fold immediately under the pressure.
“Enemies of our republic were destroying rights, sacred rights. They’re destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer. They’re destroying his right to counsel. It’s not accidental that they’ve indicted all as lawyers. Never heard of that before in America,” Giuliani said, “Whether you dislike or you like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning: it’s gonna come for you when the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government.”
Giuliani’s courage is admirable, but it does not seem that most Americans share his ironclad resolve. Where is the widespread outrage for the man who cleaned up New York City, bravely stood up against corruption throughout his entire life at every level, and helped America heal after the nation’s worst tragedy in many generations? It is sadly missing, with many independents and moderates mollified by propaganda and conservatives too shellshocked from the Jan. 6 Reichstag event to effectively mobilize. Most elected Republicans do not even want to touch the issue, believing they may be the next to be targeted if they are outspoken. Many of these Republicans care more about their power, prestige or easy paycheck and were happy to look the other way after 2020, believing it would be easier to protect their way of life if Trump were out of the picture.
It is more convenient to dismiss Giuliani than to confront the dystopian repercussions of his railroading. Giuliani has been painted as a bumbler, as senile, as someone who has disgraced his legacy. Anyone who listens to Giuliani at public events or on his daily podcast can say definitively that Giuliani is as sharp as ever. Giuliani’s actions in the wake of the 2020 presidential election are analogous to his behavior following the Sept. 11 attacks. When others were crippled by fear, Giuliani rose to the occasion. Whether after Sept. 11 or the stolen election in 2022, this is the story of Giuliani and represents his true legacy.
Giuliani pursued the deep state and the pro-Biden conspirators with the same ferocity in which he would tackle any worthwhile endeavor. The fact that Giuliani was not nearly as celebrated this time around shows how much America has changed – for the worse – over the past two decades. Standing for constitutional liberty after Sept. 11 made you a hero, but standing for those same core freedoms will make you a pariah in 2023. Giuliani is an example of the lonely road that American patriots must travel in these dark times where they are hated and scorned by a sophisticated and multifaceted political machine that seeks to destroy their very civilization.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, there was a wave of patriotism that swept the country. The nation was unified, and the people believed that the terrorists would be defeated. Now, as the U.S. abdicates Afghanistan in the most disgraceful of circumstances and shifts focus on a senseless money dump for the military-industrial complex in Ukraine, the War on Terror is undeniably an abject failure, and America is trapped in a death spiral that worsens each day. America’s greatest heroes are now painted as her villains as reality is inverted. The public has forgotten, and Giuliani’s indictment is a testament to this dismal state of affairs.
To help Rudy Giuliani in this epic legal struggle, donate at rudygiulianifreedomfund.com.
