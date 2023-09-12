REVEALED: Joe Biden Used a Fourth Alias to Communicate While He Was Vice President

Joe Biden used a fourth alias “[email protected]” to communicate while he was Vice President.

Biden’s three other aliases “Robert L Peters,” “Robin Ware” and JRB Ware” were already discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell.

Nonprofit Marco Polo discovered another private email Joe Biden used to communicate as early as 2010.

“Uncle Joe,” Owens wrote. “Just got home from work and couldn’t wait to send you an email. Today was truly a memorable day for me. I keep thinking about Mommom. Can you imagine her seeing us huddled up back stage together? She would have loved it. It chokes me up. I have so much to learn! Sitting back there with you was very, very humbling. I was just blown away. You ALWAYS make time to talk to me. Always. But today was really incredible. I still can’t believe you took the time to discuss the issues with me.”

Breitbart News reported:

Then-Vice President Joe Biden used a fourth alias, “[email protected],” as early as 2010 to communicate with his family, according to the nonprofit Marco Polo, based on information from Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell.” The House Oversight Committee previously noted only three aliases in its August 17 request to the National Archives for documents related to Joe Biden’s email pseudonyms: “Robert Peters,” “Robin Ware,” and “JRB Ware.” “Auks” is the mascot of Archmere Academy, a private Roman Catholic college preparatory school in Delaware and the alma mater of Joe and Hunter Biden. Joe Biden’s “auks” alias received an email on May 10, 2011, from his niece, Casey Owens, who served as a special assistant for the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Treasury Department.

Our comprehensive Report on the Biden Laptop revealed this alias — auks at att dot blackberry dot net — on page 479: https://t.co/cuQHDDZ6pK "Auks" is the mascot of @ArchmereAcademy, Joey & @HunterBiden's alma mater. https://t.co/Gstkn5F1jZ pic.twitter.com/qKaV4bKU79 — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) September 2, 2023

House Speaker McCarthy finally announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

