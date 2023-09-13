Resurfaced Interviews of Nurse Back Up Former Secret Service Agent’s Revelation Regarding JFK Assassination (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that 88-year-old Paul Landis gave an exclusive interview with The New York Times where he shared he shared his revelations regarding what happened November 22, 1963, in Dallas — the day JFK was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald. Landis that year was a Secret Service agent assigned to First Lady Jackie Kennedy’s protective detail.

Landis’s revelations regarding what happened 60 years ago lay waste to the narrative advanced by the Warren Commission that one of the bullets fired at the president’s limousine struck not only Kennedy in the back but also Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. in the back, chest, wrist, and thigh. Connally was riding next to Kennedy at the time. This is often referred to as the “magic bullet theory.”

Landis also revealed he was the one who retrieved the bullet from the limo and placed it on the president’s hospital stretcher to preserve as evidence. According to the former agent, there was nothing “magical” about the bullet. He says that the bullet struck Kennedy in the back but was “undercharged” and popped back out before the President’s body was removed from the limo. It never touched Connally.

Now, The Daily Mail has uncovered the testimony of Phyllis J. Hall, who was present in the emergency room after JFK was fatally shot. She gave two separate interviews to British papers back in 2013 which back up Landis’s bombshell revelation.

The first interview she gave was to the Telegraph where she confirmed the presence of a bullet between the JFK’s earlobe and shoulder on the stretcher.

On the cart, halfway between the earlobe and the shoulder, there was a bullet laying almost perpendicular there, but I have not seen a picture of that bullet ever.

WATCH (she talks about the bullet at the 2:10 mark):

She then reiterated her revelation to the Sunday Mirror and added there was no damage to the bullet, something she had never seen before. The bullet was later taken away and never entered into evidence.