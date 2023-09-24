REPORT: Study Finds That Mexican Cartels Rank as Fifth Largest Employer in Mexico – 175,000 People Employed by 150 Groups

A new study reveals that the Mexican drug cartels have become the nation’s fifth largest employer, amassing reportedly around 175,000 thugs among 150 gangs.

The Biden Regime has left the border wide open to be overrun with millions of illegals, terrorists, including dangerous thugs, victims of trafficking, and new Democrat voters. More than 7 million illegal aliens have crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s watch since he was installed in January 2021.

The Cartels are more profitable and growing more rapidly than ever before with Joe Biden’s wide-open southern border and empowerment of their human and drug trafficking.

Biden’s invasion is so damaging to border states that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has officially declared an invasion at the border. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Governor Abbott announced last week that he is building a wall and has deployed the Texas National Guard, DPS, and local law enforcement.

Biden, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz have given Texas no choice but to defend its citizens. The radical left Democrats in New Mexico, Arizona, and California are enabling the federal government and the cartels.

