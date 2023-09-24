REPORT: Study Finds That Mexican Cartels Rank as Fifth Largest Employer in Mexico – 175,000 People Employed by 150 Groups

A new study reveals that the Mexican drug cartels have become the nation’s fifth largest employer, amassing reportedly around 175,000 thugs among 150 gangs.
The Biden Regime has left the border wide open to be overrun with millions of illegals, terrorists, including dangerous thugs, victims of trafficking, and new Democrat voters. More than 7 million illegal aliens have crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s watch since he was installed in January 2021.
The Cartels are more profitable and growing more rapidly than ever before with Joe Biden’s wide-open southern border and empowerment of their human and drug trafficking.
Biden’s invasion is so damaging to border states that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has officially declared an invasion at the border. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Governor Abbott announced last week that he is building a wall and has deployed the Texas National Guard, DPS, and local law enforcement.
Biden, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz have given Texas no choice but to defend its citizens. The radical left Democrats in New Mexico, Arizona, and California are enabling the federal government and the cartels.
The Hill reports,
Mexican cartels have seen a surge in growth in their participating members over the last decade, according to a new study, to the point where they have effectively become the nation’s fifth-largest employer.
Researchers created a mathematical model using homicide, missing persons and incarceration data to track cartel recruitment. Their study, published Thursday in the journal Science, found that some 175,000 people in Mexico are employed by 150 different cartel groups.
In the last ten years, 37 percent of known cartel members had been killed or incarcerated, and yet the size of cartels grew. The researchers found they must have recruited nearly 20,000 members a year to make up for losses.
An unrelated report released by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in July estimated that the two largest cartels, Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation, employed more than 44,800 people. The study’s author, Rafael Prieto-Curiel, a former Mexico City police officer, said his model showed a similar number of 46,000 cartel members in those two groups.