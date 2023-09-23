REPORT: Ivanka Trump Made Secret Trip to Maui to Help Distribute Food to Fire Victims

No one has heard much from Ivanka Trump lately but she has apparently been busy. She recently traveled to Maui to help distribute food to victims of the fire there.

She made the trip quietly and not for the sake of a photo-op.

It’s nice to hear some reportage about Maui. The story disappeared from the headlines so quickly and for obvious reasons. There was no Republican to blame for the fire.

The Daily Mail reported:

EXCLUSIVE – Ivanka Trump’s secret trip to Maui to give meals to families devastated by wildfires Ivanka Trump made a secret trip to Maui a few weeks ago to distribute meals and critical supplies to residents still recovering from the devastating wildfires. The former first daughter joined CityServe International on a humanitarian mission where they distributed 250,000 prepackaged meals for displaced families impacted by the biggest wildfire in U.S. history. They visited a Lahaina church that is acting as a food pantry and met with residents who are working to rebuild their lives. Dressed in a blank tank top and green cargo pants, Trump wore a name tag that read ‘Iva’ as she distributed fresh produce locally grown in Maui. During her visit Ivanka Trump passed out fresh vegetables, delivered prepacked supplies and posed for photos. ‘Her humble presence lifted spirits and reminded the people of Lahaina that they are not forgotten,’ CityServe said in a statement.

It’s great that she did this.

Ivanka Trump flew to Maui to give meals to families devastated by wildfires. God bless @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/B5jXzcOWAQ — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) September 19, 2023

Ivanka Trump makes secret trip to Maui to help wildfire victims https://t.co/TLbJvlcdxq via @MailOnline NOW THIS IS WHAT OPRAH WAS *NOT* DOING!!! Rather than running her mouth asking the middle class struggling with their paychecks to donate to her foundation and not offering… — Jinee (@jineeminee) September 20, 2023

The generosity of the Trump's has no bounds! Too bad the main stream media is missing to report on those beautiful moments. https://t.co/KW8VYuhEJ8 — Wolverine (@LankauMaik) September 23, 2023

The media would never give Ivanka credit for this. She was wise to just leave them out of it.