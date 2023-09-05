REPORT: George Soros Planning to Meddle in 2024 Election if Trump is the GOP Nominee

Left wing billionaire George Soros is reportedly planning to try to meddle in the 2024 election if Trump is the Republican nominee.

Why should this election be different than any other?

Soros throws millions of dollars at Democrats and the organizations that support them in pretty much every election cycle.

Democrats like to say that they want dark money out of American politics, but none of them complain when Soros opens his checkbook for them.

Townhall reports:

George Soros Reportedly Has Plans to Meddle In the Election If Trump Secures the Nomination Billionaire and far-leftist George Soros reveals his plan if former President Trump secures the 2024 GOP nomination. Soros’ Open Society Institute— one of the most influential radical organizations in the world— is preparing itself for the likely event Trump’s name is on the ballot. In an article for Politico, Soros’ son Alex is giving the go-ahead for his father’s non-profit to open the floodgates on Trump for the 2024 election, explaining how the organization will shift its focus to defeat the former president. “As someone who spends up to half their time working on the Continent and thinks former United States President Donald Trump — or at least someone with his isolationist and anti-European policies — will be the Republican nominee, I believe a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year’s U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S. Such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine.”

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA recently tweeted about this, saying:

George Soros’ son, Alex Soros, just wrote in Politico that Open Societies Foundations will shift its focus to defeating Trump in 2024. Why? He says a MAGA-style Republican victory “could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S… and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine.” Trump has promised to stop the killing and end the war. I guess to the globalist crowd peace in Eastern Europe is bad for “progress.” You do the math.

The Soros family should have zero influence on our elections.

When is the GOP going to figure that out?