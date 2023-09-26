REPORT: The Biden White House is Terrified of Third Party Candidates Ruining His Chances in 2024

The Biden White House is increasingly worried that his 2024 campaign could be undercut by third party candidates like Cornel West and whoever runs on the ‘No Labels’ ticket.

This has been obvious for months. Democrats have attacked Cornel West since he announced his campaign and have even used legal action against No Labels.

Democrats are thinking back to Jill Stein in 2016 and it’s giving them nightmares.

NBC News reports:

Biden world is worried about spoilers as third parties threaten to boost Trump There’s a creeping fear inside President Joe Biden’s circle that the greatest threat to his re-election may come less from the Republican nominee and more from minor-party spoiler candidates. In a new national NBC News poll, Biden is tied with former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, at 46% in a head-to-head matchup. But when third-party options are included, Trump leads Biden 39% to 36%. Whether it’s the academic Cornel West, a yet-to-be-named standard-bearer for the group “No Labels” or nominees of the more established Green and Libertarian parties, the third-party hopefuls have become the chief internal worry in Biden world, according to more than a half-dozen people who are in regular contact with the White House. “It’s pretty f—ing concerning,” said a person familiar with White House discussions about the matter… The problem is also twofold for Biden, said the people in regular contact with the White House, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid angering the president. On one political flank, he faces a well-funded effort by the No Labels group to attract moderate voters. On the other side, West could cut into his base — with both Black voters and some liberal white voters — even if only a little bit.

Hillary Clinton is apparently warning Biden about this.

Hillary warns Biden that third-party candidates could spell disaster https://t.co/5VHpocZznj via @MailOnline >><> Hillary and Joe meeting privately. That must have been one hell of a meeting. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) September 25, 2023

Democrats have spent the last several years talking about how much they care about ‘our democracy’ so what’s the problem? Doesn’t ‘our democracy’ include other candidates?