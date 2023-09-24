Rep. Clyburn Says Kamala Harris’s Unpopularity is Due to Racism and Misogyny (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday said the overwhelming majority of Americans don’t like Willie Brown’s girlfriend because she is the first woman of color and the first woman to be vice president.

Just 31% of Americans have a favorable view of Kamala Harris. Virtually no one likes Kamala Harris.

Clyburn said Americans are just too racist and sexist to accept Kamala Harris.

“When you compare the first woman of color and the first woman to be vice president and compare that to all the history before…” Clyburn said.

Gee, why don’t the majority of Americans like Kamala Harris?

A local Virginia reporter recently asked Kamala Harris about her low favorability rating going into 2024.

“Polls show a 41% favorable rating of you…and 50-some percent unfavorable. What do you say to those voters about the next four years?” the reporter asked Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris smiled and nodded in agreement.

“We are very excited about the next four years because it’s going to be about continuing to do the work to respond to the needs of the American people,” she said.

“People stood in line and waited sometimes for hours to vote and they did so because they wanted to put in their order,” Harris said.

