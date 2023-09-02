PURE EVIL: Pelosi Who Supports Abortion Up to Birth – Smears Trump Supporters for Not Respecting “Dignity and Worth of Every Person”

There’s a special place in hell for this one.

Earlier today Kristinn Taylor reported on Nancy Pelosi’s vile attacks against Trump and Trump supporters.

Pelosi accused the 75 million strong Trump supporters of not respecting the “dignity and worth of every person.”

Here is what Nancy Pelosi says about conservatives.

Nancy Pelosi smears Americans who voted for President Trump: “They’re people we would probably never get” pic.twitter.com/k9SblmNTxh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2023

Of course, Pelosi was out gaslighting the masses once again.

Nancy Pelosi has NO RESPECT for the dignity of life.

Nancy Pelosi has a 100% pro-abortion voting record. She is has the top rating from NARAL.

No baby is safe in America while Nancy Pelosi is in office.

Here is Pelosi’s record on the dignity of life.

Via OnTheIssues.

Voted YES on expanding research to more embryonic stem cell lines.

have been donated from in vitro fertilization clinics; were created for the purposes of fertility treatment; were in excess of the needs of the individuals seeking such treatment and would otherwise be discarded; and were donated by such individuals with written informed consent and without any financial or other inducements.

Allows federal funding for research that utilizes human embryonic stem cells, regardless of the date on which the stem cells were derived from a human embryo, provided such embryos:

Proponents support voting YES because:

Since 2 years ago, the last Stem Cell bill, public support has surged for stem cells. Research is proceeding unfettered and, in some cases, without ethical standards in other countries. And even when these countries have ethical standards, our failures are allowing them to gain the scientific edge over the US. Some suggest that it is Congress’ role to tell researchers what kinds of cells to use. I suggest we are not the arbiters of research. Instead, we should foster all of these methods, and we should adequately fund and have ethical oversight over all ethical stem cell research.

Opponents support voting NO because:

A good deal has changed in the world of science. Amniotic fluid stem cells are now available to open a broad new area of research. I think the American people would welcome us having a hearing to understand more about this promising new area of science. As it stands today, we will simply have to debate the bill on the merits of information that is well over 2 years old, and I think that is unfortunate.

The recent findings of the pluripotent epithelial cells demonstrates how quickly the world has changed. Wouldn’t it be nice to have the researcher before our committee and be able to ask those questions so we may make the best possible judgment for the American people?

Voted YES on allowing human embryonic stem cell research.

Call for stem cells to be taken from human embryos that were donated from in vitro fertilization clinics

Require that before the embryos are donated, that it be established that they were created for fertility treatment and in excess of clinical need and otherwise would be discarded

Stipulate that those donating the embryos give written consent and do not receive any compensation for the donation.

To provide for human embryonic stem cell research. A YES vote would:

Reference: Stem Cell Research Enhancement Act; Bill HR 810 ; vote number 2005-204 on May 24, 2005

Voted NO on restricting interstate transport of minors to get abortions.

Allowing for exemptions to the law if the life of the minor is in danger or if a court in the minor’s home state waive the parental notification required by that state

Allocating fines and/or up to one year imprisonment of those convicted of transporting a minor over state lines to have an abortion

Penalizing doctors who knowingly perform an abortion procedure without obtaining reasonable proof that the notification provisions of the minor’s home state have been satisfied

Requiring abortion providers in states that do not have parental consent laws and who would be performing the procedure on a minor that resides in another state, to give at least a 24 hour notice to the parent or legal guardian

Specifying that neither the minor nor her guardians may be prosecuted or sued for a violation of this act

To prevent the transportation of minors in circumvention of certain laws relating to abortion, and for other purposes, including:

Reference: Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act; Bill HR 748 ; vote number 2005-144 on Apr 27, 2005

Voted NO on making it a crime to harm a fetus during another crime.

Vote to pass a bill that would make it a criminal offense to harm or kill a fetus during the commission of a violent crime. The measure would set criminal penalties, the same as those that would apply if harm or death happened to the pregnant woman, for those who harm a fetus. It is not required that the individual have prior knowledge of the pregnancy or intent to harm the fetus. This bill prohibits the death penalty from being imposed for such an offense. The bill states that its provisions should not be interpreted to apply a woman’s actions with respect to her pregnancy.

Reference: Unborn Victims of Violence Act; Bill HR 1997 ; vote number 2004-31 on Feb 26, 2004

Voted NO on banning partial-birth abortion except to save mother’s life.

Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003: Vote to pass a bill banning a medical procedure, which is commonly known as “partial-birth” abortion. The procedure would be allowed only in cases in which a women’s life is in danger, not for cases where a women’s health is in danger. Those who performed this procedure, would face fines and up to two years in prison, the women to whom this procedure is performed on are not held criminally liable.

Reference: Bill sponsored by Santorum, R-PA; Bill S.3 ; vote number 2003-530 on Oct 2, 2003

Voted NO on forbidding human cloning for reproduction & medical research.

Vote to pass a bill that would forbid human cloning and punish violators with up to 10 years in prison and fines of at least $1 million. The bill would ban human cloning, and any attempts at human cloning, for both reproductive purposes and medical research. Also forbidden is the importing of cloned embryos or products made from them.

Reference: Human Cloning Prohibition Act; Bill HR 534 ; vote number 2003-39 on Feb 27, 2003

Voted NO on funding for health providers who don’t provide abortion info.

Abortion Non-Discrimination Act of 2002: Vote to pass a bill that would prohibit the federal, state and local governments that receive federal funding from discriminating against health care providers, health insurers, health maintenance organizations, and any other kind of health care facility, organization or plan, that decline to refer patients for, pay for or provide abortion services. In addition the bill would expand an existing law “conscience clause” that protects physician training programs that refuse to provide training for abortion procedures.

Reference: Bill sponsored by Bilirakis, R-FL; Bill HR 4691 ; vote number 2002-412 on Sep 25, 2002

Voted NO on banning Family Planning funding in US aid abroad.

Vote to adopt an amendment that would remove language reversing President Bush’s restrictions on funding to family planning groups that provide abortion services, counseling or advocacy.

Reference: Amendment sponsored by Hyde, R-IL; Bill HR 1646 ; vote number 2001-115 on May 16, 2001

Voted NO on banning partial-birth abortions.

HR 3660 would ban doctors from performing the abortion procedure called “dilation and extraction” [also known as “partial-birth” abortion]. The measure would allow the procedure only if the life of the woman is at risk.

Reference: Bill sponsored by Canady, R-FL; Bill HR 3660 ; vote number 2000-104 on Apr 5, 2000

Voted NO on barring transporting minors to get an abortion.

The Child Custody Protection Act makes it a federal crime to transport a minor across state lines for the purpose of obtaining an abortion.

Reference: Bill sponsored by Ros-Lehtinen, R-FL; Bill HR 1218 ; vote number 1999-261 on Jun 30, 1999

Rated 100% by NARAL, indicating a pro-choice voting record.