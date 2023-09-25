Popular Pro-Trump Influencer Catturd Swatted During His Podcast

Highly popular Twitter-X pro-Trump personality ‘Catturd’ got swatted during his podcast on Monday.

“The caller pretended to be me and told the cops – “I’ve stabbed someone, had a gun, and was going to kill myself.”” Catturd said.

“This is the result of being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets. You can imagine how dangerous this is,” he said. “I’m okay, the pets are okay, and the local cops were fantastic.”

He added, “Thanks for your concern. I’ll continue to talk truth to power. I won’t stop. Love you all.”

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Catturd regarding this incident and will provide an update as soon as possible.

