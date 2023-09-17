Poll Finds Vast Majority of Americans Do Not Think Biological Men Should be Allowed to Compete in Women’s Sports

New polling has found that a strong majority of Americans believe that biological men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

It’s good to know that a majority of Americans still possess common sense.

Men competing against women is not only unfair, it makes a total mockery of women, girls, and women’s sports.

Poll finds Americans don’t think biological men should compete in women’s sports: ‘Pendulum has swung too far’ Almost 70 percent of Americans don’t believe that biological men should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, indicating that current laws that restrict participation for transgender athletes are generally in line with U.S. public opinion, according to a Gallup poll. The polling showed an increase from 62 percent in 2021 to 69 percent of Americans in 2023 who believe athletes should only play on teams that match their birth gender, according to a survey conducted by Gallup. In tandem, in 2021, 34 percent of Americans said transgender athletes should be allowed to play on teams that match their current gender identity, while in 2023, only 26 percent held that belief. Riley Gaines, the director of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, told Fox News Digital that based on how politicians and voting and the way the media portrays gender ideology issues, it would give the impression that this issue “is very polarizing and divisive,” but “in reality, it’s not.” “While this should never have become a political issue, there are very few issues that the majority of the general public can agree on, but this is one of them,” Gaines said. “The pendulum has swung too far, and people are beginning to see what’s at stake if it continues.”

Notice how liberal NBC News reports this. “Sex they were assigned at birth.”

The left has pushed this issue way too far and now people are finally pushing back.