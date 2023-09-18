Police Seek Help in Identifying Teen Robbers Who Looted Gas Station and Brutally Beat Clerk in Seattle Suburb Normandy Park (Video)

Store surveillance video released over the weekend shows a clerk at the Friendly Normandy Market gas station in the Seattle suburb of Normandy Park being brutally beaten by a teenage thug during a gang robbery last Friday night. The thug pummeled the clerk into submission while his accomplices robbed the store. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the at least six suspects who arrived at the station in two stolen cars, a Kia and Hyundai which were later recovered by police.

In an interview with KCPQ, the clerk said the robbers were laughing during the attack:

KIRO-TV reported the clerk said the robbers did not get away with much (excerpt):