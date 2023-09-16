Fired FBI Agent Peter Strzok: We Need a Special Unit to Protect FBI Agents From Americans (VIDEO)

Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok said there needs to be a special unit to protect FBI agents from Americans.

The FBI recently formed a unit to investigate threats against prosecutors and FBI agents involved in the Hunter Biden probe.

“We have stood up an entire threat unit to address threats that the FBI employee facilities are receiving,” executive director for human resources for the FBI Jennifer Moore told the House Judiciary Committee.

Moore said threats to the FBI are “unprecedented.”

“It’s a number we’ve never had before,” she told lawmakers.

Peter Strzok took it to another level and said the FBI needs an entire unit to protect agents from American citizens.

WATCH:

MSNBC's @PeteStrzok: We need a special unit to protect FBI agents from Americans pic.twitter.com/zJ0QgEWRp5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2023

Recall, that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page used the power of the FBI to sabotage Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Strzok was fired from the FBI four years ago for violating bureau policies after he launched the ‘Crossfire Hurricane‘ Trump-Russia probe in July 2016.

Peter Strzok opened the counterintelligence probe into Trump in an effort to prevent him from winning the 2016 election.

Peter Strzok and his paramour Lisa Page discussed an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of office.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office…that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected…but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok text messaged to Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 exchange, referring to Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok added.

Other profanity-laced text messages between Strzok and Page showed their contempt for Donald Trump.

Peter Strzok also said in a text message to Lisa Page “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming President.