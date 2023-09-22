Peter Nygart Pleads Not-Guilty to Five Counts of Sexual Assault – Trial in Toronto Happens Before His Extradition to the US for Alleged Dozens of Rapes of Girls and Women

Disgraced Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard would like you to remember him as the man from humble beginnings that founded Nygard International in Winnipeg in 1967, and draped the stores of his chain draped in photos of him. A man who was given a key to the city of Winnipeg in 2008.

But as things stand, his legacy is forever tarnished with multiple prosecutions for sexual assault in different jurisdictions, painting the picture of an alleged out-of-control serial rapist.

For now, Peter Nygard pleaded not guilty Thursday (September 19th) to all charges against him in his Toronto sexual assault case, as jury selection for his trial got underway.

He has been held in prison since his arrest in 2020, and is being tried for alleged crimes going as far back as the 1980s.

Associated Press reported:

“The 82-year-old, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, wearing a black suit with his long white hair tied back, entered his not guilty pleas before sitting quietly beside his lawyers during the jury selection process.”

After three of the eight original complainants declined to testify, Nygard is left facing five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

“Nygard also is set to be extradited to the United States to faces sex-related charges there, but only once his criminal case in Canada is completed. Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

Authorities in the U.S. allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls. The complainants allege they were coerced into having sex with Nygard through financial means or physical force.

The former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company also faces a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving dozens of women with similar allegations.”

He has denied all the allegations against him. Arguments in his Toronto case are set to begin Tuesday (26), with the trial expected to last approximately seven weeks.

Nygard faces similar charges in Quebec and Manitoba, as well as his upcoming extradition to the United States, where he has been accused of raping dozens of women and girls, racketeering and trafficking.

AFP reported:

“The alleged victims in the United States have accused the Finnish-Canadian of grooming and luring them to his luxury estates on the pretense of lucrative modeling opportunities.

He and his alleged accomplices, including employees of his group, ‘used force, fraud, and coercion to cause women and minors to have sex’ with them, according to the US indictment.

The details of the charges he is facing in Toronto are expected to be made public when the trial begins next week.”

In the United States, he’s accused of using company funds to host dinner parties, poker games and so-called ‘pamper parties’ where minor girls were drugged, and women assaulted unless they complied with his sexual demands.

He is also alleged to have paid for victims’ plastic surgery, abortions and child support using corporate accounts.