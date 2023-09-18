‘Paws Patrol’ Snacks Recalled After Parents Discover Website on Packaging Sends Kids to Porn Site

It’s for the kids.
Paws Patrol snacks were recalled after a grocer received complaints from parents that the packaging sent kids to a porn website.
Grocer Lidl removed the Paws Patrol cookies after complaints.
The porn website was included on packaging of Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Chocolate Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry Flavor and Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple Flavor.
Paws Patrol was pushing more than butter cookies.
Paw Patrol snacks were just recalled after a grocer received complaints from parents that the packaging instructed kids to go to a porn website. This comes on the heels of Paw Patrol hiring a queer writer to create a trans character. Tell @nickjr your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/c9q5OYpbUm
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 18, 2023
UPI reported:
A supermarket chain issued a recall for Paw Patrol snacks sold at British stores after it was discovered that a website on the packaging leads to content “not suitable for child consumption.”
Store chain Lidl said the five-packs of Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Chocolate Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits, Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry Flavor and Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple Flavor bore the address of a website that no longer shows the intended content.
“We have been made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption,” the recall notice states. “We recommend that customers refrain from viewing the URL and return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.”