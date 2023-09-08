Oversight Chair James Comer: “I Do Believe We Have the Votes for an Impeachment Inquiry” (VIDEO)

0versight Chairman James Comer joined Rob Schmitt on Newsmax on Thursday night.

During their discussion, Rob Schmitt pointed out, “A majority of Americans, even in a CNN poll, now know the truth or at least some of the truth about the man that’s in the White House and that’s despite the media’s total refusal to cover the story.”

Schmitt added, “I think that’s pretty impressive. It shows the tenacity that you’ve had to get this out there.”

Then Rob Schmitt asked the Oversight Chair where he was with the impeachment inquiry, “Are there still some limp-wristed Republicans who might vote no if this was put to an impeachment vote?”

James Comer had this to say, “Well, thank God that most Americans get their news from alternative sources other than the mainstream media. Just think what that number would be if the mainstream media had just covered the facts, just covered the evidence that we’ve uncovered. Now, with respect to where we’re going, I do believe that we have the votes for impeachment inquiry. I think that with the revelation of all these emails that Joe Biden was communicating with Hunter Biden about his business, about all of the corruption that he was involved in, I think that was the straw that broke the camel’s back with a few of the Republicans that were a little nervous about going the route of impeachment inquiry.”

That’s hopeful. But don’t believe it until you see it. We are talking about Republicans, after all. They are not known for their courage or risk-taking.