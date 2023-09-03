Oops! Marching Nazi Forgets His Lines – Tell Reporters He’s a Biden Supporter (VIDEO)

The “Nazis” need to do a better job memorizing their lines.
Marching “Nazis” held a bridge rally in Florida on Saturday.
Bgonthescene was there to film the rally.
During questioning the lead “Nazi” admitted he was a Biden supporter.
The feds are going to have to do a better job recruiting.
Via Brendan Gutenshwager.
‘Blood Tribe’ leader Christopher Pohlhaus, a former Marine who also goes by ‘Hammer’, spoke on an overpass alongside members of both ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’ today in Florida pic.twitter.com/B4do0BoiKS
Nazis for Biden!
Chris Wray really needs to do better with his recruiting. It’s embarrassing.
UPDATE: One of the Nazis is a Ukrainian soldier. Shouldn’t he be fighing Russia on the eastern front?
LOL – paid actors and feds. Can’t stop laughing at their brand new clean uniforms, flags, and hoodies. 😂 https://t.co/vuFf8c7VBe
