Oops! Marching Nazi Forgets His Lines – Tell Reporters He’s a Biden Supporter (VIDEO)

by

The “Nazis” need to do a better job memorizing their lines.

Marching “Nazis” held a bridge rally in Florida on Saturday.

Bgonthescene was there to film the rally.

During questioning the lead “Nazi” admitted he was a Biden supporter.
The feds are going to have to do a better job recruiting.

Via Brendan Gutenshwager.

Nazis for Biden!

Chris Wray really needs to do better with his recruiting. It’s embarrassing.

UPDATE: One of the Nazis is a Ukrainian soldier. Shouldn’t he be fighing Russia on the eastern front?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.