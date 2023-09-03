Oops! Marching Nazi Forgets His Lines – Tell Reporters He’s a Biden Supporter (VIDEO)

The “Nazis” need to do a better job memorizing their lines.

Marching “Nazis” held a bridge rally in Florida on Saturday.

Bgonthescene was there to film the rally.

During questioning the lead “Nazi” admitted he was a Biden supporter.

The feds are going to have to do a better job recruiting.

Via Brendan Gutenshwager.

‘Blood Tribe’ leader Christopher Pohlhaus, a former Marine who also goes by ‘Hammer’, spoke on an overpass alongside members of both ‘Blood Tribe’ and ‘Goyim Defense League’ today in Florida pic.twitter.com/B4do0BoiKS — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 2, 2023

Nazis for Biden!

Chris Wray really needs to do better with his recruiting. It’s embarrassing.

UPDATE: One of the Nazis is a Ukrainian soldier. Shouldn’t he be fighing Russia on the eastern front?