Old Man Joe Biden Starts Randomly Screaming During Speech in Maryland (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.

This is Joe Biden’s first public appearance since his son Hunter was indicted on federal gun charges.

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of lies.

“America has the strongest economy in the world of all major economics! But all they do is attack it!” Biden said as Americans suffer under crushing inflation and low wages.

“I’m gonna get those gas prices down again, I promise ya!” Biden said as he falsely claimed he “kept that promise” that “no one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up a single penny.”

Except for that pesky inflationary tax.

Biden trashed “MAGAnomics” and incoherently mumbled something about “G7.”

Out of nowhere, old man Joe started randomly shouting during his speech.

“You’re gonna pay somewhere between 20-40% less than those other countries – SAME EXACT DRUG! MADE BY THE SAME EXACT COMPANY!” Biden shouted.

WATCH: