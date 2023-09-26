Oklahoma Residents Spot Bizarre Mushroom Cloud Resembling Nuclear Blast

Residents in Norman, Oklahoma on Sunday spotted a bizarre-looking mushroom cloud after a severe storm hit Norman and other nearby towns.

The strange cloud was captured on video and shows a massive cumulus cloud moving upward through a stratus cloud which caused onlookers to compare the strange sighting to a nuclear blast.

Weather experts said the unusual cloud pattern is what caused hail and high winds in Central Oklahoma and some parts of Texas over the weekend.

LOOK:

The skies over Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday looked like the aftermath of a nuclear bomb, thanks to clouds brought by a strong storm. Read more: https://t.co/dosQQjL3AU pic.twitter.com/bbNEedTPjD — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 25, 2023

Per Newsweek:

The skies over Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday looked like the aftermath of a nuclear bomb, thanks to clouds brought by a strong storm. Video footage of the incident shows a cumulus appearing to move upward through a stratus cloud, giving the illusion of a mushroom, at sunset. Another clip, posted by the Fowler Family Farm in Paoli, to the south of Norman, shows the formation stretching across the rural horizon while the wind can be heard picking up. Forecasters WeatherNation said that the unusual cloud pattern was the same cell that had brought sizeable hailstorms to Seminole County in central Oklahoma on Saturday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) station in the region previously issued a series of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for central Oklahoma through the weekend, warning of table-tennis- to baseball-sized hail.

The storm eventually shifted over into Texas and caused massive size hail to hit Round Rock, Texas which is located North of Austin.

Texas State Representative Carolina Harris documented the hail storm as it happened

Watching the hail from under an overpass at IH35 and 620. Everyone stay safe and listen to the warnings. #Wilco #txlege pic.twitter.com/ZkHq5GNJZO — Caroline Harris State Representative (@CarolineForTX) September 25, 2023

The final aftermath: