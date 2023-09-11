Oklahoma Nurse Swaps Patient Medication With Water to Feed Her Own Fentanyl Addiction

An Oklahoma nurse is facing felony charges after admitting to swapping out patients’ medication for water. Police said she used the medication to feed her own addiction. Rebecca Holloway, who was a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, agreed to a plea deal in August and confessed to stealing fentanyl.

Rebecca Holloway worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, but she’s now behind bars after police said she stole the medication for her own use for several weeks.

“We will probably never know for sure how many patients, but there were certain numerous patients in her care at the ICU unit that were prescribed fentanyl,” Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, said.

In a plea deal in August, Holloway confessed to stealing patients’ prescribed fentanyl.

“During the course of her shift with these patients, she would take syringes and extract the fentanyl out of these vials and it would appear she went in the patient’s bathroom and injected it herself to feed her addiction,” Woodward said.