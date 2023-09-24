OC DA Todd Spitzer Reveals Alarming Reason Why Gascon Declined to Seek Max Punishment For Man Who Executed Sheriff’s Deputy (VIDEO)

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer this weekend slammed Marxist Los Angeles DA George Gascon for refusing to seek the maximum punishment for the man who executed a Sheriff’s Deputy in an ambush attack in Palmdale last week.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was fatally shot in an ambush attack last week.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old field training officer, was shot last Saturday just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q.

According to FOX News national correspondent Bill Melugin, the deputy was “ambushed and shot in the back of his head while in his patrol car.”

Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was taken into custody last Monday morning after a standoff. Salazar surrendered after law enforcement deployed a chemical agent.

Gascon refused to seek the maximum punishment for Salazar. He declined to pursue the death penalty.

Gascon is seeking life without parole, however, Todd Spitzer pointed out that there is currently a bill in the California legislature that would make life without the possibility of parole, eligible for parole.

Spitzer said Gascon is behind the bill that would allow people in prison for life without the possibility of parole to be eligible for parole.

“I bet Gascon will let [cop killer Salazar] go to a mental institution which could ensure his release when he is declared insane,” Spitzer said.

“Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon does not care about the execution,” Todd Spitzer said.