NYT Does Some Surprising Journalism and Finds That Deadly Missile Strike On Kostantinovka Market Was Caused by Ukrainian Air Defense Mishap – NOT Russian Attack

Not many things are more surprising these days than when the mainstream media does some real investigating of facts that don’t align with the preferred narrative of their Globalist overlords. That’s rare.

And if the journalism finds facts that debunk the propaganda disseminated by Ukraine and the NATO apparatus, then it is an even rarer occasion that needs celebrating.

To top it all, the most surprising aspect is that the disclosure of the truth about the missile attack in Kostantyinovka comes as Zelensky arrives in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

On September 6th, a missile strike on the city of Kostantinovka, in eastern Ukraine, turned out to be one of the deadliest in the country in the last months, resulting in the killing of at least 15 civilians and injuring more than 30 others.

The missile struck a market, ‘piercing windows and walls and wounding some victims beyond recognition’.

President Zelensky predictably blamed the Russians for the attack, and as usual, MSM parroted the narrative, until The New York Times decided to do some surprise journalism:

“But evidence collected and analyzed by The New York Times, including missile fragments, satellite imagery, witness accounts and social media posts, strongly suggests the catastrophic strike was the result of an errant Ukrainian air defense missile fired by a Buk launch system.”

A mishap with Ukrainian Air Defense is nothing new, since Ukrainian missiles are becoming famous for going stray and crashing down on civilians – even misfiring into Polish territory.

Experts heard by the Times say the missile may have gone off course for electronic malfunction, or because of damage to the guidance fin.

Watch: the moment the Ukrainian missile strikes the market in Kostantinovka.

“Security camera footage shows that the missile flew into Kostiantynivka from the direction of Ukrainian-held territory, not from behind Russian lines. As the sound of the approaching missile is heard, at least four pedestrians appear to simultaneously turn their heads toward the incoming sound. They face the camera — in the direction of Ukrainian-held territory. Moments before it strikes, the missile’s reflection is visible as it passes over two parked cars, showing it traveling from the northwest.“

Minutes before the strike on the market, the Ukrainian military launched two surface-to-air missiles. Witnesses saw the missiles being fired in the direction of the Russian front line around the time of the strike.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces used a missile fired by an S-300 system, but it carries a different warhead from the one that exploded in Kostantinovka.

The facades of buildings close to the explosion were perforated with hundreds of square or rectangular holes made by cube-like objects blown outward from the missile.

“Measurements of the holes — and fragments found at the scene — are consistent in size and shape with one weapon in particular: the 9M38 missile, which is fired by the mobile Buk antiaircraft vehicle. Ukraine is known to use the Buk system, as is Russia.

[…] Two independent military bomb-disposal experts, who asked to remain anonymous so they could speak candidly, came to the same conclusion and said that the fragments and damage at the strike site are most consistent with an 9M38.”