NYC May Remove George Washington Statues, Create Reparations Task Force to “Consider the Impact of Slavery and Past Injustices For African Americans”

Trump was right.

The Maoist revolution continues unabated.

New York City is considering removing statues of George Washington and other historical figures as illegal aliens overrun the city amid budget cuts.

Illegal aliens are taking over the sanctuary city of NYC and the city council’s Cultural Affairs Committee is busy working to remove statues of George Washington.

Also on the city council’s agenda? Creating a reparations task force to “consider the impact of slavery and past injustices for African Americans in New York City and reparations for such injustices.”

The city is also proposing anti-racism training for city employees.

Trump was right. He said the Democrats are coming for George Washington after they removed statues of Robert E. Lee.

Fox News reported:

As New York City cripples under monumental budget cuts due to a migrant crisis straining public resources, the city council is planning to consider a series of measures that would, among other things, remove statues of major historical figures like George Washington and create a reparations task force. The items are included in New York City’s council agenda for Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The council’s Cultural Affairs Committee will hold a public hearing on a measure to remove works of art on city property that “depict a person who owned enslaved persons or directly benefited economically from slavery, or who participated in systemic crimes against indigenous peoples or other crimes against humanity.” This criteria would include figures like America’s first president George Washington, Dutch governor and New York settler Peter Stuyvesant, as well as Christopher Columbus – all of whom have statues throughout the city.

Meanwhile, a Lenin statue is proudly displayed on the lower east side in New York City.