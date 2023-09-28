“Non-Binary” Actor Has a Melt Down and Starts Crying About Boys Being Excluded from Girl’s Sports During Tense “Trans Rights” Debate with Interview Host (AUDIO)

A “non-binary” actor had a meltdown and started crying like a baby over excluding boys from girl’s sports during what USA Today described as a tense debate over “trans rights.”

As the New York Post reported, 36-year-old “Queer Eye” actor Jonathan Van Ness went on fellow actor Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast with the expectation that Van Ness would get to promote his own podcast, “Getting Curious.”

Things got heated after Shepard and Van Ness debated whether the New York Times was a left-wing paper. Van Ness laughably claimed it was not, because it has questioned sex changes and hormones for children, making it “anti-trans.”

Shepard, however, said the Times only “challenged” and “asked” questions about the issue.

Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning. How do we know that the person’s not gonna change their mind? Then there’s another counter-argument. If they kill themselves, then that’s really f***ing permanent. To even question it makes you an enemy. I don’t think that’s the way forward.

Van Ness got triggered by Shepard playing Devil’s advocate.

I feel like I’m talking to my dad!

The Post notes Van Ness shifted the subject to whining about boys being excluded from girl’s sports.

“There’s just so many things that are so much more important and we’re over here being like, ‘Well, there’s legitimate concerns about transgender athletes.'”

“All I’m saying is what we know about misinformation and disinformation is when you have an outsized reaction to something, there’s a good chance that you’re being exposed to misinformation and disinformation. And a lot of the rhetoric around the anti-trans backlash does have a lot of misinformation and disinformation in it.”

Van Ness then accused Shepard of “trans misogyny” and whined about not being able to talk about his podcast.

I’m a nonbinary f***ing trans person. When I talk to my dad or people who say similar things, it’s hard to be cool through that. I’m not calling you a transphobe. You can not be transphobic and still have thoughts that espouse trans misogyny and espouse transphobic ideologies or beliefs and not be transphobic. Honestly, I just — I wanted to come, like, chat about my podcast

After Shepard vowed to so, Van Ness then burst into tears as he proclaimed the idea of fairness for women in sports to be “fictitious.”

LISTEN:

I could just like cry because I’m like so tired of having to like fight for little kids because they just want to be included. I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to like be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women’s fairness in sports. I am very tired.

The Post reported Shepard and his co-host Monica Padman then apologized to the crybaby and said they were not trying to upset him.