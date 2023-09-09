Nike Permanently Closes Factory Store in Democrat-Run Portland Due to Ongoing Theft And Safety Issues

After closing its Portland, Oregon factory outlet store temporarily last fall, Nike has decided to close it permanently due to ongoing issues of theft and concerns for safety. Not a surprising move for a business to pull out of a Democrat-run, lawless trash pile like Portland.

“Nike had sold discounted and out-of-season items at the Northeast neighborhood factory store since 1984.” OPB reported.

Far-left Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he was “very disappointed” Nike permanently shuttered its Portland store.

“I am very disappointed with the closure of the Nike Community Store on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement. “My team and City Staff have worked tirelessly and in good faith with Nike for almost a year to offer creative solutions to their safety challenges.”

Fox Business Reported:

Nike has reportedly decided not to re-open its factory store in Portland, Oregon, which it closed temporarily last fall due to “theft and safety issues.” The neighborhood’s business group, the Soul District Business Association (SBDA), said that Nike had confirmed its decision in a phone call with the group’s leaders, the Portland Business Journal reported on Friday. The SBDA called the decision “a major economic blow.” “This news has landed like a lead balloon in our district,” John Washington, the SDBA’s executive director, said in a news release. “We had all been holding our breath since last November when the store quietly shuttered its doors due to internal and external theft and safety issues. But, like so many of us riding out the fallout of the pandemic and protests, we held out hope that Nike, city officials and community leaders would recalibrate and realign order. But it looks like it’s game over.”

Not to state the obvious, but even with the local reaction being one of disappointment, Portland has been a haven for chaos and violence. This is a city that embraces Antifa, and disorder of any kind.

Nike did say that they are considering future locations for stores that may open up.

Watch:

Nike offered to hire off-duty police officers to help secure the store. The plan never was put into action due to a shortage of police officers and staff all in part to a city that once voted to defund the police.