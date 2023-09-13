New York Mom Goes Off on Democrats in Viral Rant About Illegal Immigrants in Schools (VIDEO)

A mom from New York recently uploaded a video of herself to social media in which she slams the Democrats for the way the illegal immigrant crisis has exploded.

She talks about all the things she had to do to enroll her kids in school, then points out all of the breaks the city is giving to the illegals, who are able to enroll their kids in school with no documentation of any kind.

She also notes that in New York, even liberals are starting to get really angry about this and other related issues.

Hannity.com has some of her comments:

“New York parents —you keep making f–king noise, okay? Because this Governor does not give a f–k about our kids!” the viral rant starts. “They say these kids come to school they can not be turned away based on immigration status. They don’t speak English, you need to find somebody who can speak their language.” “I’m sorry, what the f–k did you just say?” “This is ridiculous and you know where it starts? At the top with Bobo. You know, the non-mask-wearing, I don’t give a f–k about a veteran so I’m going to walk off the stage because I’m a complete f–king moron so Harris is gonna be President? That guy.”

You can watch the video below, but be aware, there are LOTS of four-letter words:

New Yorker says it as it is! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/z5VKg0msad — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 8, 2023

There are probably a lot of people, even in blue New York, who agree with this woman.

People see their leaders bending over backwards for people in the country illegally and it changes the way they think about the issue.