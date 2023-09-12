New Poll Finds Biden is Underwater by 38 Points With Independent Voters

A new poll has found that Joe Biden has a serious problem with independent voters.

Political media likes to focus on the left and the right, but it is often Independent voters who decide elections and they are not fond of Joe Biden.

Breitbart News reported:

Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating 38 Points Underwater with Independents President Joe Biden has an approval rating of 40 percent while 60 percent of Americans are unhappy with his performance as president, including almost 70 percent of independents, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll published Sunday. Biden’s approval rating is on par with an Economist/YouGov poll released last week, which showed that 38 percent of Americans gave him positive marks regarding his performance versus 55 percent who disapproved. In that poll, six percent were undecided, while no such population is included in the latest YouGov survey. Looking deeper, 79 percent of Democrats surveyed approve of Biden in the latest poll, while 92 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of independents disapprove. Exactly half of independents “strongly disapprove” of the president, while 19 percent “somewhat disapprove,” and only 31 percent approve of his performance to varying degrees. In other words, Biden has an abysmal net -38 approval rating among independents.

Democrats have been trying to ignore Biden’s poll numbers but they know this is a problem.

The Hill reports:

Democrats express frustration with Biden’s moribund poll numbers Senate Democrats say President Biden’s moribund poll numbers are “concerning” and “frustrating,” but they are doubtful any messaging shift by the White House will change how voters view him before the 2024 election. They acknowledge the 80-year-old president’s biggest problem is his age, which negatively influences how many voters view his presidency and contributes to a lack of enthusiasm for his 2024 reelection campaign. “You got to be concerned about those poll numbers, you just do,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said. “There’s plenty of time to get them back up. Whether he can or not, I just don’t know but you got to be concerned.” One Democratic senator who requested anonymity said voters at home expressed deep apathy about Biden’s prospective reelection during constituent meetings over the August recess.

Biden deserves his horrible poll numbers and there’s not much he can do to change them between now and the election.