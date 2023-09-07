Navarro Presser Turns Chaotic as Leftist Troll Clashes with Trump Supporters (VIDEO)

Please consider contributing to Peter Navarro’s GiveSendGo to help with his legal defense fund.

Former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro on Thursday was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

The jury convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after deliberating for four hours.

“The two counts each carry a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison, in addition to a maximum fine of $100,000,” NBC News reported.

Dr. Navarro held a press conference outside of the DC court on Thursday afternoon and it descended into chaos after a leftist troll wouldn’t even let him speak.

“Here we are with one of the most important constitutional separation of powers issues and people will not let me speak,” Navarro said before being interrupted by a feral leftist holding up a ‘Peter 4 Prison’ sign.

The leftist troll began screaming a Trump supporter.

“There’s cameras here! The marshals just saw you, the marshals just saw you. You’re in trouble! You’re in trouble! You just assaulted me! That man just assaulted me! He stuck a flagpole in between my legs,” the leftist troll shouted.

Peter Navarro was unable to speak for nearly a minute.

“Sad day for America,” Navarro said.

America in crisis, freedom at risk. They won’t even allow Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) to speak after he was convicted of contempt of Congress in DC moments ago. SAD. WATCH pic.twitter.com/3uvpSPEsf9 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 7, 2023

“Sad day for America, not because there were guilty verdicts, because I can’t come out and have an honest, decent conversation with the people of America,” Navarro said.

Navarro’s attorneys also spoke to the press outside of the DC court. One of his lawyers said the case will be decided in the DC Court of Appeals.

"Sad day for America, not because there were guilty verdicts, because I can't come out and have an honest, decent conversation with the people of America." Former Trump Advisor Peter Navarro reacts to being found guilty of Contempt of Congress. pic.twitter.com/NQzWbrfvfT — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 7, 2023

A federal grand jury in June 2022 indicted Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with Liz Cheney’s unconstitutional January 6 Committee.

Navarro faced two contempt counts: one for his failure to produce documents demanded by the committee and the other for failing to show up for subpoenaed testimony before House investigators.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here. They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell,” Navarro said to reporters after his arrest last summer.

Navarro’s federal case was assigned to US District Court Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee.

Judge Mehta scheduled Navarro’s sentencing for January 12, 2024.