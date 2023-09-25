Michelle Obama to Rake in More Than $700,000 for One-Hour Lecture on “Diversity and Inclusion” in Munich

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be paid more than $700,000 for a one-hour lecture on “diversity and inclusion” in Munich.
According to reports, Michelle Obama traveled from Mallorca to Munich to deliver a one-hour speech on “diversity and inclusion” at the “Britz & Pretzels” conference.
Michelle Obama will be paid 700,000 euros for her appearance. Sounds legit.
Excerpt from German newspaper Bild:
Now she’s swapping paella for pretzels! After arriving in a private jet, Michelle checked into a luxury hotel in Munich.
Before her speech, selected “Bits & Pretzels” partners can meet Michelle for a “meet and greet” with a photo. At 6 p.m. she will give a lecture at the fair and: “give insights into her career about determination, community and personal conviction,” as the organizers say. Michelle Obama also wants to “encourage her listeners to embrace their unique strengths and overcome self-doubt.”
A power speech that the ex-First Lady paid handsomely for!
According to BILD information, Michelle Obama receives a fee of around 700,000 euros for the one-hour lecture. This means she has caught up with her husband in terms of salary. Barack Obama is expected to collect a similar amount for speaking engagements.