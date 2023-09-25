Michelle Obama to Rake in More Than $700,000 for One-Hour Lecture on “Diversity and Inclusion” in Munich

by

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be paid more than $700,000 for a one-hour lecture on “diversity and inclusion” in Munich.

Nothing to see here. Move along.

According to reports, Michelle Obama traveled from Mallorca to Munich to deliver a one-hour speech on “diversity and inclusion” at the “Britz & Pretzels” conference.

Michelle Obama will be paid 700,000 euros for her appearance. Sounds legit.

Excerpt from German newspaper Bild:

Now she’s swapping paella for pretzels! After arriving in a private jet, Michelle checked into a luxury hotel in Munich.

Before her speech, selected “Bits & Pretzels” partners can meet Michelle for a “meet and greet” with a photo. At 6 p.m. she will give a lecture at the fair and: “give insights into her career about determination, community and personal conviction,” as the organizers say. Michelle Obama also wants to “encourage her listeners to embrace their unique strengths and overcome self-doubt.”

A power speech that the ex-First Lady paid handsomely for!

According to BILD information, Michelle Obama receives a fee of around 700,000 euros for the one-hour lecture. This means she has caught up with her husband in terms of salary. Barack Obama is expected to collect a similar amount for speaking engagements.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.