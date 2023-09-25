Michelle Obama to Rake in More Than $700,000 for One-Hour Lecture on “Diversity and Inclusion” in Munich

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be paid more than $700,000 for a one-hour lecture on “diversity and inclusion” in Munich.

Nothing to see here. Move along.

According to reports, Michelle Obama traveled from Mallorca to Munich to deliver a one-hour speech on “diversity and inclusion” at the “Britz & Pretzels” conference.

Michelle Obama will be paid 700,000 euros for her appearance. Sounds legit.

NEW – Michelle Obama to rake in a whopping €700,000 for a one-hour lecture on "inclusion and diversity" in Munich. pic.twitter.com/lywVXTh9oG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 25, 2023

Excerpt from German newspaper Bild: