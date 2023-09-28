MIC DROP: Matt Gaetz Blasts Government Spending and Senator Bob Menendez in One Classic Line (VIDEO)

Matt Gaetz had an amazing moment on the House floor this week, in which he slammed government spending and the alleged corruption of Senator Bob Menendez in one sentence.

This was a true mic drop moment.

RedState reports:

Matt Gaetz Delivers the Line of All Time on Dems’ Dedication to Wasting Our Money

A government shutdown is looming with September 30 as the deadline.

Democrats are attacking the Republicans over it and doing their “extreme MAGA Republican” thing, hoping that the targeting sticks. Yes, how dare any of the Republicans not want to continue the rampant spending we’ve seen from the Democrats and the Biden team? That same spending helped fuel the inflation that everyone is suffering from now…

On Tuesday, the Senate advanced a continuing resolution to hold the government open through Nov. 17. They intend to vote later this week. The House passed some appropriations bills and expects to vote on a CR on Friday. But some were calling for doing more about spending including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

“We are devaluing American money so rapidly that in America today, you can’t even bribe Democrat Senators with cash alone! You need to bring gold bars to get the job done, just so that the bribes hold value!” Gaetz declared.