MEATHEAD: Rob Reiner Makes Insane Statement About What Needs to Happen for ‘Democracy to Survive’

Actor and director Rob Reiner may have the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome in all of Hollywood and that’s saying something.

The left wing Boomer recently made a statement on Twitter about what needs to happen in order for democracy to survive, that needs to be seen to believed.

He basically called for one-party rule.

Breitbart News reported:

Rob Reiner: ‘Democracy’ Can Only Survive if Trump Is Convicted and No Third-Party Candidates Allowed In one of his most ironic proclamations to date, Rob Reiner declared that “democracy” can only survive if former President Donald Trump is imprisoned and all third-party candidates are prohibited from running. Rob Reiner — who is one of Hollywood’s biggest cheerleaders for Joe Biden — made his absurd statement in a recent post to X, formerly known as Twitter. Some prominent commentators have noted that Reiner’s call to prohibit all opposition candidates is fundamentally anti-democratic and would only serve to benefit Biden.

Here’s Reiner’s tweet:

Hard Reality: For our Democracy to survive, two things have to happen. Donald Trump needs to be Convicted for Jan. 6th and there can be no Third Party Candidate. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 8, 2023

Here are some reactions:

I love when Democrats take a break from insisting that they are "Defending Democracy" to actually explaining a bit what they mean by "democracy" — from trying to imprison their political adversaries, to suing to strike them from the ballot, to censoring the internet, to this: https://t.co/k84uNzjw04 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 9, 2023

Removing from the ballot the candidate most likely to defeat the ruling regime is the equivalent of canceling 2024 elections, a horrific attack on democracy. Everyone who cares about the country should loudly condemn. https://t.co/L0OgvZPAvR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 9, 2023

“For Democracy to survive, America needs to become a one-party state.” Have you lost your mind? https://t.co/65afalV6HL — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) September 9, 2023

It’s like Reiner can’t even hear himself.