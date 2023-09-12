MEATHEAD: Rob Reiner Makes Insane Statement About What Needs to Happen for ‘Democracy to Survive’

Actor and director Rob Reiner may have the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome in all of Hollywood and that’s saying something.

The left wing Boomer recently made a statement on Twitter about what needs to happen in order for democracy to survive, that needs to be seen to believed.

He basically called for one-party rule.

Breitbart News reported:

Rob Reiner: ‘Democracy’ Can Only Survive if Trump Is Convicted and No Third-Party Candidates Allowed

In one of his most ironic proclamations to date, Rob Reiner declared that “democracy” can only survive if former President Donald Trump is imprisoned and all third-party candidates are prohibited from running.

Rob Reiner — who is one of Hollywood’s biggest cheerleaders for Joe Biden — made his absurd statement in a recent post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some prominent commentators have noted that Reiner’s call to prohibit all opposition candidates is fundamentally anti-democratic and would only serve to benefit Biden.

Here’s Reiner’s tweet:

Here are some reactions:

It’s like Reiner can’t even hear himself.

