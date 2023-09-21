McCarthy Denies Zelenskyy’s Request to Address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back in the U.S to keep American tax dollars flowing, seemingly without limit, into Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, four rounds of aid has sent approximately $113 billion in aid and equipment to Ukraine.

But Zelenskyy wants more.

After making his case to The United Nations on Tuesday, Zelenskyy traveled to D.C. to speak privately with Republican and Democrat leaders of the House and Senate and to meet with Biden at the White House.

It is reported that Zelenskyy also hoped to speak to a joint session of Congress, a request that was denied by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

BREAKING: House Republicans reportedly denied a request from Zelenskyy to deliver another address to Congress pic.twitter.com/xqzSmj5T3e — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2023

When asked about the request, McCarthy said, “We just didn’t have time, he’s already (sic) given a joint session.”

McCarthy noted that the opportunity to speak with Congressional leaders given to Zelenskyy same given to other world leaders.

When asked what he will be discussing with Zelenskyy, McCarthy said, “What is the plan for victory…where are we currently on the field…the accountability issues that a lot of members have questions…just walk through that.”