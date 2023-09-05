Mayor of Casper, Wyoming Says Homeless Squatters Destroyed Local Motel, Left Hundreds of Pounds of Feces on Streets

Bruce Knell, the Mayor of Casper, Wyoming, is claiming that homeless squatters destroyed a motel in the city and left hundreds of pounds of feces on city streets.

This is the sort of story one expects to hear about places like San Francisco, not a red state like Wyoming.

The homeless population in Casper is very small, but they sure did a lot of damage.

FOX News reports:

Squatters ravage Wyoming downtown with stomach-turning result: mayor Homeless squatters in Casper, Wyoming, “destroyed” a local motel, which would require millions of dollars to repair, and left hundreds of pounds of human feces in the downtown area, according to the city’s mayor. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen. It’s third-world-country stuff happening in Casper, Wyoming,” Mayor Bruce Knell told the Cowboy State Daily last week. Casper is Wyoming’s second-most populous city, with just shy of 60,000 residents while the city’s homeless population is about 200 people, according to Knell. The mayor said homeless individuals moved into a vacant Econo Lodge motel and left it with millions of dollars of repairs. Others have moved into abandoned homes with no running water or electricity. “They destroyed everything,” he said. “It’s horrible.”

The photos below really tell the story.

Homeless destroy motel in Wyoming city, leave about 500 pounds in feces on streets Mayor Bruce Knell detailed the destructive behavior of roughly 200 homeless people in Casper, WY who have been creating a “mess” throughout the streets and parks, as well as a closed motel where… pic.twitter.com/9FMGNX9rU3 — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) September 4, 2023

“Meanwhile, city staff has been forced to scoop up about 500 pounds of human feces in Casper’s downtown, where many homeless people loiter, the news outlet reported.” 🤮🤮🤮💩💩💩 Casper, Wyoming faces unprecedented homeless crisis: mayor https://t.co/sPNcQlKpWm — daren (@darenreifs) September 4, 2023

Unlike San Francisco, the people of Wyoming are probably not going to put with this.

