Man Who Pulled Gun On Kyle Rittenhouse Gets Hit By Car (VIDEO)

Kenosha County Eye has reported Gage Grosskreutz who has now changed his name legally to Paul Prediger was hit by a car in Milwaukee.

Grosskreutz made national headlines after he was shot in the bicep by Kyle Rittenhouse after he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse during the BLM riots in Kenosha and was shot in the bicep.

In the report, the Kenosha County Eye shared that Grosskreutz suffered a lacerated liver and several broken bones after he was hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The driver who allegedly hit Grosskreutz was later arrested and identified as Marvin Thomas who is now facing two felony charges related to the hit and run.

Per Kenosha County Eye:

The criminal Paul Prediger, formerly known as Gaige Grosskreutz, chastised Kenosha County Eye for reporting first, that he secretly asked a judge to change his name. Grosskreutz is known for being the man who pointed a gun at then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse during the riots of 2020 and was shot for it. Rittenhouse was acquitted of any wrong-doing for shooting the career criminal. Although Grosskreutz would have us believe that he is in fear for his life, he couldn’t help himself when he decided to go on WISN 12 ABC news to talk about being run over. According to WISN12, Grosskreutz suffered a lacerated liver and multiple broken bones. He is trying to raise money on GOFUNDME.

A local ABC News network interviewed Grosskreutz after the accident but he asked to not be identified but his voice was quickly matched up by various users on X.

